COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland university town is considering allowing residents who are not United States citizens to vote in municipal elections.

WTOP-FM reports College Park’s mayor and council have taken up the issue, which will be put to a vote Aug. 8. Residents offered their perspectives on the proposal at a council meeting Tuesday evening.

Laurence Provost said he opposed extending the right to vote in local elections to noncitizens, saying that voting is a privilege and requires certain standards.

Twelve-year-old Arun Ivatury supported the proposal, saying it was unfair that noncitizen residents couldn’t vote despite paying property taxes and owning businesses. He said the Constitution didn’t prevent municipalities from allowing noncitizens to vote.

Several Maryland municipalities allow noncitizen residents to vote in municipal elections, including Takoma Park, Hyattsville and Mt. Rainier.

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com