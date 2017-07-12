Two Republican senators expressed opposite views Thursday on the upcoming vote on the health care law.

“I am neither optimistic nor pessimistic. I will continue to work hard in good faith this weekend,” Sen. Bill Cassidy said on CNN.



When asked if he’ll support the bill, Mr. Cassidy said he is still undecided.



“I haven’t seen the bill yet. I have to read the bill and then I will know. Until then I’m going to withhold judgment,” he said.

But Sen. John Cornyn said this vote is necessary to repeal and replace Obamacare, even if it’s not a perfect plan.

“A no vote on this bill is essentially a vote for Obamacare,” Mr. Cornyn said on Fox News. He also added that senators with additional changes, like Sen. Rand Paul who is proposing that trade groups come together to get a group insurance rate, need to consider the votes.

“If Senator Paul can show me 49 other votes for his bill, I’m all for it,” he said.

Senate Republicans are expected to unveil the revised changes on their health insurance plan on Thursday.