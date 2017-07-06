Rep. Bill Flores thinks it would be in President Trump’s best interest to remove his children from the White House, arguing that they are becoming too much of a distraction amid “unwavering scrutiny” by the liberal media.

“I’m going out on a limb here, but I would say that I think it would be in the president’s best interest if he removed all of his children from the White House,” the Texas Republican told a local CBS affiliate in an interview that aired Thursday. “Not only Donald Trump [Jr.], but Ivanka and Jared Kushner.”

Allegations that associates of Mr. Trump may have colluded with the Russian government to influence the U.S. election have ramped up after the younger Mr. Trump on Tuesday released an email chain between himself and a British publicist, arranging a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer. According to the publicist’s email released by the younger Mr. Trump, the lawyer offered sensitive and potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton as part of the Russian government’s “support” for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The younger Mr. Trump agreed to the meeting, but revealed Tuesday that it turned out to be a waste of time. His father has characterized the media firestorm and allegations of collusion as a “witch hunt.”

Mr. Flores said he has issues that the meeting even took place.

“I do find issues with the meeting. It’s a meeting that should not have taken place,” he said. “I think he thought he was looking out for his father’s best interest.”

Mr. Flores further explained his comments in a statement to The Texas Tribune on Thursday.

“President Trump is doing a great job and I support his efforts to make America great again,” he said. “Through no fault of their own, the presence of President Trump’s adult children in the White House has caused some distractions from the work the Trump administration is doing on behalf of hardworking American families.

“Given the liberal media’s unwavering scrutiny of the Trump administration, it may be beneficial for the president to do all he can to remove any distractions from the administration so that he can focus on our conservative agenda,” he said. “President Trump’s family members have been successful running their outside businesses and I am confident that their success will continue outside of the White House.”