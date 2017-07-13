The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that Brian Billick, who coached the Ravens to victory in Super Bowl XXXV, will serve as the color analyst for the broadcasts of the team’s preseason games.

Billick will be joined by play-by-announcer and “Voice of the Ravens” Gerry Sandusky, with Evan Washburn of CBS Sports serving as the sideline reporter.

“From a successful coaching career to his extensive involvement analyzing NFL games, Brian brings a unique insight that our fans will enjoy,” Ravens President Dick Cass said in an official release. “His ability to share past experiences as a coach and communicate in a captivating manner makes him an outstanding partner for Gerry, who is regarded as one of the NFL’s best play-by-play talents.”

Billick coached the Ravens from 1999-2007, finishing with an 85-67 overall record and four playoff berths. Since his firing in 2007, Billick has worked as a color commentator and analyst for Fox and NFL Network.

“Preseason is an exciting time,” Billick said in the release. “It is all about the players. It’s about the emotion and what they’re going through and the pressures they encounter. I think training camp and the preseason are very compelling.”