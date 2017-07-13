LOS ANGELES (AP) - A century after Los Angeles stealthily bought up water rights in a rural area 200 miles to the north, officials in the Owens Valley are fighting back.

The Los Angeles Times reports Thursday (http://lat.ms/2unh36S ) that Inyo County has launched eminent domain proceedings in an effort to take property acquired by LA in the early 1900s.

The scheme, in which agents from the big city quietly purchased land while posing as ranchers, became a key part of California history and the subject of the 1974 film “Chinatown.” Water from the eastern Sierra fueled the metropolis’ explosive growth.

The newspaper says it’s the first time Inyo County has used eminent domain against the LA Department of Water and Power, which owns 25 percent of the Owens Valley floor.

DWP chief operating officer Marty Adams says he’s concerned by the move.

