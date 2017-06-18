Sen. Chris Murphy said Thursday that it’s likely President Trump knew about his son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer last summer.

“It strains credibility to believe that Trump didn’t know about this meeting given the fact that his close staff and family members were in that meeting,” Mr. Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, said on MSNBC.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., met with a Russian lawyer last summer who he believed to have compromising information about his father’s political opponent Hillary Clinton. It was also pitched that the lawyer was connected to the country’s government. The information did not turn out to be opposition research, according to Mr. Trump Jr., but about different U.S. stances toward Russia.

Mr. Murphy also said there’s likely more information coming since Mr. Trump Jr. was not forthright in coming out with the story in the first place. He published his full email exchanges on Twitter after learning that The New York Times story was coming out concerning his meeting.

“I think at this point you have to assume this isn’t the end of the disclosures,” Mr. Murphy said. “I don’t know why we are willing to believe this story [Mr. Trump Jr. is] telling.”