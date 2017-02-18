Corey Stewart announced Thursday that he plans to ride the momentum of his recent gubernatorial run into a bid to unseat Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine in 2018, proclaiming an end to the “era of the kinder, gentler Republican.”

Mr. Stewart, chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, last month stunned the political establishment in the Old Dominion with a surprisingly close loss to Ed Gillespie in the GOP gubernatorial primary.

“This last election proved that Virginians want a fighter who will stand for them,” Mr. Stewart said. “The era of the kinder, gentler Republican is over.”

“Virginia needs a U.S. senator who will work to fund the border wall, fix our tax code, repeal Obamacare, and get government out of the way so Americans can get back to work,” Mr. Stewart said. “That is why today, I am announcing as a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Virginia.”

Mr. Kaine was elected to the Senate in 2013 and served as Hillary Clinton’s running mate during her failed bid for the White House last year. He also served as chairman of the Democratic National Committee under President Obama and as the 70th governor of Virginia from 2006 to 2010.

Former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, who clashed with President Trump during her failed 2016 presidential run and fell short in her bid for the U.S. Senate in California in 2010, also is considering a bid.

Mr. Stewart, meanwhile, built his national profile on his aggressive 2007 crackdown on immigration in the Washington suburbs.

In 2013, he unsuccessfully ran for the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor and went on to serve as chairman of Trump’s Virginia operation.

But he was fired over a dust-up with the Republican National Committee, which he said showed his loyalty to Mr. Trump — though others viewed it as publicity stunt aimed at bolstering his insurgent image ahead of his gubernatorial bid.

He received more than 155,000 votes in the GOP primary race last month.

Mr. Stewart quickly turned his attention to Mr. Kaine after losing to Mr. Gillespie. He accused the Democrat of using rhetoric that helped fuel the political environment that led to the shooting attack on a Republican baseball practice, which left Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana seriously wounded.

Mr. Stewart slammed Mr. Kaine again in his announcement.

“As an obedient servant to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, Tim Kaine is the leading obstructionist against Trump’s America First agenda,” Mr. Stewart said. “Virginians and citizens across the country need a fighter representing them in D.C. who will stand up to and defeat the smug Washington elites.”