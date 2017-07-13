WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware city’s mayor has reformed its ethics board after it dissolved in 2015.

The News Journal reports Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announced his nominees to serve on the city’s ethics commission in a Wednesday news release . It had stopped meeting when Dennis P. Williams was mayor.

City council chief of staff Gary Fullman, who was also Williams’ chief of staff, says a designated mayor’s office employee didn’t alert higher-ups when the commissions’ seats would need to be filled.

The commission’s most recent chairman, Frank Hawkins, says Williams’ administration had reached out about another term but never followed through. Hawkins is now one of Purzycki’s seven commission nominees.

The commission’s duties include reviewing certain behaviors of city employees and referring allegations of conduct violations to the city solicitor for investigation.

