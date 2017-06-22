By Stephen Dinan - The Washington Times - Updated: 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2017

President Trump put the first concrete number on the miles of border he wants to fence off, saying “anywhere from 700 to 900 miles” need his border wall — and he said he wasn’t joking when he suggested erecting solar panels to help pay for constructions.

“There is a very good change we can do a solar wall,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to France Wednesday night.

During the campaign Mr. Trump said he wanted to see a wall across the 1,954-mile border with Mexico, but told reporters now that he’s been convinced there are a number of areas that don’t need fencing because of natural barriers.

“But you’ll need anywhere from 700 to 900 miles,” he said.

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide