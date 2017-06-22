President Trump put the first concrete number on the miles of border he wants to fence off, saying “anywhere from 700 to 900 miles” need his border wall — and he said he wasn’t joking when he suggested erecting solar panels to help pay for constructions.

“There is a very good change we can do a solar wall,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to France Wednesday night.

During the campaign Mr. Trump said he wanted to see a wall across the 1,954-mile border with Mexico, but told reporters now that he’s been convinced there are a number of areas that don’t need fencing because of natural barriers.

“But you’ll need anywhere from 700 to 900 miles,” he said.