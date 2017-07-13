President Trump announced 11 new federal district court nominations Thursday, moving to fill out more of the 100 vacancies he faced when he took office in January.

His fifth set of nominees would fill seats in Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina. Each of those states has two Republican senators, easing the path for the nominees, who are not likely to face home-state opposition.

With 34 nominations made since taking office, Mr. Trump is outpacing both President Obama and President Bush, said Curt Levey, president of the Committee for Justice.

Mr. Trump nominated Annemarie Carney Axton, an attorney in Birmingham, Alabama to serve as District Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. After first graduating law school, Ms. Axton clerked for Judge Inge P. Johnson for the same district court she’s been nominated to.

Michael Lawrence Brown was nominated to the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Georgia. Mr. Brown has experience both in private practice and also working for the government where he spent six years at the Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Georgia as well as the Southern District of Florida.

Judge Liles C. Burke was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. He is currently an Associate Judge on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Mr. Trump nominated William L. (“Chip”) Campbell, Jr. to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. Although now in private practice, Mr. Campbell, Jr. previously served seven years in the Marines.

Thomas Alvin Farr was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. He has experience in private practice as well as serving as counsel to the U.S. Senate and Labor Human Resources Committee.

Judge Charles Barnes Goodwin was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, but currently serves as a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Western District of Oklahoma.

Mr. Trump nominated Mark S. Norris, Sr. to be a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee. Mr. Norris currently serves as Senate Majority Leader in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Thomas Lee Robinson Parker was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, but currently works in private practice on civil and criminal matters. For nine years, he was an Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

Judge William “Billy” McCrary Ray, II, was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. He’s currently the presiding judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Mr. Trump also nominated Eli J. Richardson to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. He is a professor at Vanderbilt University Law School and working in private practice.

Judge Tilman Eugene “Tripp” Self, III was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia. He’s currently a judge for the Georgia Court of Appeals.