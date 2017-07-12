Four of President Trump’s judicial nominees cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday as Republicans sought to make headway on the long list of vacancies in the federal courts.

Two of the nominees cleared easily while the other two were approved on party-line votes, after Democrats accused them of making controversial political blog posts in the past.

John Kenneth Bush, Mr. Trump’s nominee for the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Damien Michael Schiff, his pick for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, both posted on a range of topics including slavery, abortion and gay rights.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vermont Democrat, accused Mr. Bush of promoting the idea that former President Barack Obama had been born in Kenya, by linking in a blog to a World Net Daily piece that involved a reporter traveling to Kenya to explore the issue. Mr. Obama has repeatedly released documentation showing he was born in Hawaii.

Mr. Bush during his confirmation hearing had denied he was promoting the “birther” theory.

Mr. Bush, an attorney in Louisville, Kentucky, also once opined abortion and slavery were the “two greatest tragedies in our country” because the Supreme Court decisions “relied on similar reasoning and activist justices.”

Meanwhile Mr. Schiff, in a 2007 post, called Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy a “judicial prostitute” who was ” ‘selling’ his vote as it were to four other Justices in exchange for the high that comes from aggrandizement of power and influence.”

“The Bush and Schiff nominations never should have been made,” Mr. Leahy said.

But they cleared the committee on 11-9 votes, with Republicans backing the two nominees, likely clearing the way for them to be confirmed on the full Senate floor later this month.

Democrats are likely to filibuster, as they have for most of Mr. Trump’s nominees, but it takes just a majority vote to overcome a filibuster, thanks to the “nuclear option” rules change implemented by Democrats in 2013.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said neither nominee had the temperament or impartiality to be federal judges.

Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, said he thought the blog writings “showed a lack … of judicial temperament,” but said one of Mr. Obama’s nominees had also made questionable blog posts in the past, yet Democrats didn’t object then.

“These same colleagues didn’t have that same concern in 2013,” Mr. Grassley said.

The two other nominees that cleared easily were Kevin Christopher Newsom, who was nominated to the 11th Circuit, and Timothy J. Kelly, who was nominated to be a district judge for the District of Columbia. The vote for Mr. Newsom was 18-2, while Mr. Kelly received a voice vote.

The two circuit court judges are from states where both senators are Republicans, which helped them clear the “blue slip” process that gives home-state senators a say in nominations. The District of Columbia doesn’t have senators.

Republicans say that a number of other nominees are being held up because Democrats have yet to return blue slips signaling acceptance of the picks. GOP leaders are considering whether to closely adhere to the blue slip tradition, given what they see as Democratic obstruction.

Mrs. Feinstein, though, said Democrats aren’t abusing the process, saying the delays are to be expected when senators evaluate judicial picks.

“Democratic senators are doing their due diligence in reviewing these nominees,” Ms. Feinstein said. “There’s been no obstruction.”

She also urged the GOP to respect the blue slips, saying Democrats did when then ran the chamber. She said Republicans used the blue slip process to block an Obama nominee to the 11th Circuit — the very seat that Mr. Newsom was approved for on Thursday.