Musician Kid Rock made headlines Wednesday for making moves toward a possible Senate run in Michigan.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real … kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES,” Robert James Ritchie, who goes by the name Kid Rock, tweeted.

But the singer stopped short of committing to a run, saying to “stay tuned” for an upcoming announcement.

“Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future — Kid Rock,” he tweeted again moments later.

The Michigan Republican Party has reportedly been courting Mr. Ritchie to run, presenting a challenge to current Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. He is an outspoken conservative who endorsed Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in 2012.

Mr. Ritchie hinted at a run earlier this year, but the website launch is the first official sign that he may be a serious contender.