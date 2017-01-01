ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Protesters say they will demonstrate outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Albuquerque in support for an Iraqi refugee is facing deportation.

Lawyers for Kadhim Al-bumohammed (kah-DHEEM al-boo-MOH-HAH-med) say the 64-year-old has been ordered Thursday to attend an immigration hearing where he is expected to be detained.

Supporters say Al-bumohammed helped train U.S. soldiers going to Iraq and will face death if he’s deported

The U.S. government said 1,400 Iraqis are under deportation orders nationwide. Some have been under orders for years because they committed crimes in the U.S.

A federal judge Tuesday halted the deportation of those Iraqi nationals, including many Christians fearing persecution, while courts review the orders to remove them from the U.S.

Al-bumohammed has two misdemeanor domestic violence convictions in California.