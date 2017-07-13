PARIS — Activists angry about President Trump’s visit with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are planning rallies here for Thursday night and Friday, with one group claiming it will create a “No Trump Zone” in the city’s Place de la Republique, a notorious gathering point for leftist demonstrators.

While the U.S. president and first lady Melania Trump are not scheduled to go near the Place de la Republique during their visit, an outfit calling itself “Paris Against Trump” is using social media to rally as many protesters as possible “to show our opposition,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

Local news reports say thousands are preparing to take to the streets to express discontent with both Mr. Trump and Mr. Macron, along with their wives, as they visit sites in Paris and participate in France’s Bastille Day celebration on Friday.

Mr. Trump arrived here Thursday morning and toured the tomb of Napoleon ahead of security talks with the French president. Despite a generally celebratory tone in French media, the U.S. president’s visit is being portrayed by many here as awkward — given that he openly supported far-right leader Marine Le Pen against Mr. Macron during the recent French election.

Protesters say they’ll voice anger at Mr. Macron for inviting Mr. Trump. They also plan to slam Mr. Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord that former President Barack Obama reached with world leaders in 2015, as well as the Trump administration’s ban on refugees and travel to the U.S. from several Muslim-majority nations.

The protests are not expected to turn violent the way leftist and anarchist rallies did at the G-20 gathering of leaders from world’s most powerful nations in Hamburg, Germany, last week. Those demonstrations were not considered anti-Trump, but rather driven by leftist European anger toward the capitalist establishment on the continent.

But security is tight at the moment in the French capital, where machine-gun armed police are a regular site at metro stations and monuments.

In addition to the Place de la Republique action, the “Paris Against Trump” group says another gathering will occur Thursday night at the Place des Etats-Unis, which was once home to the U.S. Embassy in Paris. On Friday, protesters are set to hold yet another rally and march to include “many French social justice and antiracist organizations,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

Several people claiming to be Americans have posted harsh messages on the page in recent days, including one who said: “I hope your numbers are large and your voices loud. Thank you for supporting protesting the end to this Dictator wanna be FAKE President.”

Others claiming to be Americans have posted that they would be in Paris Thursday and Friday and were planning on attending the protests.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this article from Washington.