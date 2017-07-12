Rep. Chris Stewart said Thursday it doesn’t matter whether President Trump believes Russia interfered in the presidential election.

“I honestly don’t know and I’m not evading the question. I honestly don’t know whether he agrees with that or not. But it doesn’t matter. It’s true. The real question is did they prefer one candidate over the other,” the Utah Republican told CNN.

“There’s a lot of Americans who think that our president was elected because of the interference of a foreign government. And not just a foreign government, but a foreign adversary,” he said.

Mr. Stewart said that the intelligence community needs to bring some clarity on this issue, and he is working with them to try and come to a conclusion on this.

Mr. Stewart sits on the House Intelligence Committee.