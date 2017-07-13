BOSTON (AP) - One of the Legislature’s most powerful lawmakers is leaving Beacon Hill to join a Boston lobbying firm.

Rep. Brian Dempsey, who is chairman of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee, announced Thursday that he would resign from the Legislature and take a position with M.L. Strategies.

His departure was certain to rock the Statehouse as the Haverhill Democrat was widely viewed as the most likely candidate to become the next speaker of the House when current Speaker Robert DeLeo chooses to retire.

Dempsey was first elected to the Legislature in 1991 and was named by DeLeo to head the powerful Ways and Means Committee in 2011.

DeLeo says Dempsey appears to be leaving for a “wonderful opportunity” and will be deeply missed in the Legislature.