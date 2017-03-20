Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Thursday that Donald Trump Jr.’s emails could prove intent if charges result from one of the investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

“No question that we’re very far from criminal charges here and from proof beyond a reasonable doubt, but if you’re asking what’s the significance of these emails, it’s criminal intent, which is often the most difficult part of any case,” Mr. Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, told CNN.

“What [the emails] show is, as you said so well a minute ago, interest and enthusiasm, for working with the Russians on interfering in the election,” he said.

Mr. Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, held a meeting last summer with a Russian lawyer after being told in a memo that the Russian government had compromising information on Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. The woman actually did not have any information on Mrs. Clinton, but Mr. Trump Jr. failed to disclose the meeting until earlier this week when The New York Times ran a story on it.

Trump administration officials said President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had no knowledge of the meeting.