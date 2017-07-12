Sen. Bernard Sanders said Thursday that President Trump needs to “be exposed for the fraud that he is.”

“He has got to be exposed for the fraud that he is, not just focusing on temperament and his tweets, but on this extremely right wing policy that is paid for by the Koch brothers an other billionaires,” the Vermont independent said on MSNBC.

Mr. Sanders, who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination in last year’s presidential race, said that Trump supporters see that Mr. Trump will not follow through on his promises to them, and will even push programs that will harm them.

“I hope that Trump supporters in rural states understand that what he told them during the campaign, that he was going to stand up for working-class people, was nothing but a lie,” Mr. Sanders said.