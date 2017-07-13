BOSTON (AP) - Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren says the latest version of the Senate Republican health care bill is “the worst one yet” and compares it to a “zombie in a horror movie.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday released the plan for rolling back much of President Barack Obama’s health care law. It wasn’t immediately clear if the new version would satisfy enough moderate and conservative Republicans to win passage.

Warren posted on her official Facebook account that she had just read the latest bill and that like a horror movie zombie, “no matter how many times you kill it, it keeps coming back from the dead.”

Senate Democrats uniformly oppose the measure and are raising fresh concerns about a proposal to allow insurers to sell low-cost plans with minimal coverage.