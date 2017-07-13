Senate Republican leaders released a revised Obamacare replacement bill Thursday that retains some of the 2010 law’s taxes to blunt premium costs but rolls the dice with Sen. Ted Cruz’s plan to let insurers offer skimpier health plans to Americans who want them.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has little to no margin of error in rallying his 52-seat majority around the bill ahead of votes planned for next week, after Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky slammed the effort from the right and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine signaled she is unlikely to support the redrafted plan because it retains deep cuts to the Medicaid insurance program for the poor.

Democrats unanimously oppose the repeal effort, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to serve as a tie-breaker if the chamber splits 50-50.

A pair of GOP senators began shopping an alternative plan Thursday, moments before Mr. McConnell could release his own.

But leaders say the time for tinkering is over and that Republicans face a binary choice — they can either vote for repeal or violate their long-standing pledges to do so.

“A ‘no’ vote on this bill is essentially a vote for Obamacare,” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, Texas Republican, said on Fox News.

President Trump, meanwhile, has warned he will be “very angry” if the Senate cannot deliver a bill to his desk.

GOP leaders decided to keep some of Obamacare’s taxes, namely a 3.8 percent one on investment income of high earners and payroll tax increase of 0.9 percent on the same filers.

The revised bill uses some of that revenue to add $70 billion to the more than $100 billion that’s already been set aside for a “stability fund” designed to tamp down premiums. And it includes $45 billion over 10 years for opioid-addiction treatment — a key priority for Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

Yet it retains significant cuts to federal spending on Medicaid coverage for the poor, a main sticking point for moderate holdouts.

The new bill includes a version of an idea by Mr. Cruz, a Texas Republican and leading conservative, that would let insurers who sell Obamacare-compliant plans also offer skinnier insurance that doesn’t cover everything Obamacare requires, but would be cheaper. Republicans hope that would entice more young and health customers to maintain coverage.

But insurance lobbyists condemned the idea Wednesday, saying they need those young and healthy customers to buy the more expensive plans on Obamacare’s exchanges in order to subsidize the costs for older, sicker customers.

Moderates have chafed at the plan, saying Americans with preexisting medical conditions will have to pay more, though the new plan sets aside additional money to try and assuage their concerns.

For his part, Mr. Cruz says it’s better to subsidize people with preexisting conditions with direct revenue than force healthy people to pay higher premiums.

Mr. Paul, however, says that will accelerate the type of entitlement spending that conservatives once pushed to eliminate.

Still, the Cruz measure is key to winning over other conservatives, including Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

Mr. Lee said on Twitter he was “withholding judgment” until he got the chance to review the new language.

The bill also expands the use of tax-advantaged health savings accounts to pay for premiums.

Democrats relishing GOP divisions from the sidelines hope to ensure victory over repeal by poking procedural holes in the plan, saying aspects of it don’t comport with arcane budget rules that Mr. McConnell is using to avoid a filibuster.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina floated an alternative to the GOP bill right before the GOP’s closed-door meeting — give states the money they would normally receive under the 2010 law and let them decide what to do with it.

Mr. Graham, a Republican, said his idea would free states from the binds of Washington and let them divide up more than $100 billion in annual federal funding to pursue the type of health care system that fits their needs.

“A state like Vermont has expressed interest in a state-government run and financed single-payer system like they have in Canada,” Mr. Graham said. “If they want to again continue down that path, they would be free to do so under this proposal. South Carolina, on the other hand, would likely go in a different direction and use the federal funding to make private health care more affordable and available.”

• Sally Persons contributed to this report.