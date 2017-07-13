President Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris Thursday, reviewing troops and visiting the tomb of Napoleon ahead of security talks and a Bastille Day celebration.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Macron greeted each other with a “fairly normal” handshake, according to a reporter traveling with Mr. Trump, comparing it to the leaders’ much-scrutinized, prolonged first handshake in May in Belgium. They were accompanied by their wives, first lady Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron.

The two presidents reviewed a group of infantry Republican Guard complete with red-feathered shako caps, as a military band struck the U.S. and French national anthems.

Mr. Trump is holding talks with Mr. Macron on the war in Syria and the fight against Islamist terrorism, in light of a series of horrific terrorist attacks in France in the past two years. They could also discuss the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, over which the two leaders have clashed.

As the president arrived in Paris early Thursday, protesters were declaring “no-go areas” for Mr. Trump at various locations in the city.

A group called Paris Against Trump is sending messages on social media that Mr. Trump is not welcome.

The two leaders also will hold a press conference later Thursday.

At the U.S. embassy in Paris, the Trumps greeted staffers and Mr. Trump paid tribute to three U.S. veterans of World War II in attendance. The president’s visit is also marking the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering World War I on the battlefields of France.