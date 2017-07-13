LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - A Washington state man police say is involved in a northern Idaho shooting that left another man paralyzed from the waist down has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The Lewiston Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2ueMfok ) that 30-year-old Tyrone A. Paul of Clarkston in a case that was unsealed Wednesday also faces enhancement charges in 2nd District Court of being a persistent violator and using a weapon in the commission of a felony.

Paul is accused of shooting Gary Grogan in the chest on May 20, 2015, at an apartment in Lewiston. He was arrested last week in Clarkston, Washington, after being released on probation while serving a 20-month prison term for possession of methamphetamine.

He’s being held in the Nez Perce County Jail on $250,000 bond.

