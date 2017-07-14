FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin has named one of his supporters to an ethics board expected to hear complaints alleging he bought a home at a below-market rate from another political appointee.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the appointment of Owensboro lawyer Kenneth Timothy Kline gives the Republican governor a majority of appointees on Executive Branch Ethics Commission. Kline gave $200 to Bevin’s gubernatorial campaign.

The commission is scheduled Monday to consider whether to investigate complaints against Bevin regarding a house and 10 acres in suburban Louisville that he bought for $1.6 million.

Jefferson County’s property valuation administrator says the house and 19-acre tract, of which Bevin owns 10 acres, is worth $2,974,000.

Bevin says the PVA didn’t take into account the land he bought wasn’t the most valuable of the 19 acres and that the house is old.

