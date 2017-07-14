JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A national increase in demand for seasonal foreign workers is affecting businesses in the Jackson area.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported (http://bit.ly/2tUDRb8 ) Wednesday that the number of requests for H-2B visas in Wyoming and in Jackson is on the rise.

The H-2B visa program allows U.S. employers who meet certain requirements to bring in foreign workers to fill temporary nonagricultural jobs.

Visa recipients come from all over the world to work various jobs.

Companies that apply for workers through H-2B must follow a strict process to ensure they try to hire local first. That includes applying 90 days ahead of when workers are needed to allow for sufficient advertising to local workers.

