President Trump attended the Bastille Day parade Friday in Paris, where U.S. and French troops marched together to mark the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump joined French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte in bright sunshine on the reviewing platform to watch the parade of troops and horses down the famed Champs-Élysées.

Mr. Macron said the U.S. is one of France’s oldest and most important allies.

“That is why nothing will separate us, never,” Mr. Macron said. “The presence today of the U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife is the sign of a friendship that lasts through time.”

After the parade, the Trumps boarded Air Force One for the return flight to the U.S. They will spend the weekend at Mr. Trump’s golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Bastille Day is one of France’s most important holidays, marking the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789, an event that gave momentum to the French Revolution.