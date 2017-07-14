President Trump pushed Senate Republicans Friday to deliver on their health care promise, tweeting out his reaction on the continuing debate on Capitol Hill.

“Republican Senators are working hard to get their failed ObamaCare replacement approved. I will be at my desk, pen in hand!” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump pinned the blame for the troubled bill on Republicans in the Senate and name-checked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as the man to make it happen, emphasizing the campaign promise Republicans made year after year of “repeal and replace.”

“So impt Rep Senators, under leadership of @SenateMajLdr McConnell get healthcare plan approved. After 7yrs of O’Care disaster, must happen!” the president tweeted.

“After all of these years of suffering thru ObamaCare, Republican Senators must come through as they have promised!” he said.

Mr. Trump then seemed to pull back on criticism, calling the GOP “wonderful.”

“.@VP Mike Pence is working hard on HealthCare and getting our wonderful Republican Senators to do what is right for the people,” Mr. Trumptweeted.