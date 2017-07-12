Sen. Elizabeth Warren is warning Democrats that Kid Rock could be the next Donald Trump after the Republican rocker announced this week that he planned to enter a bid for U.S. Senate.

Media speculated over whether Robert James Ritchie, who goes by the name Kid Rock, was being serious when he tweeted Wednesday that he was running for U.S. Senate in Michigan against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. In a Facebook post Thursday, the “First Kiss” singer said his announcement was “not a hoax” and that he plans to file paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission soon.

Ms. Stabenow acknowledged the announcement in a tweet Wednesday, writing: “I know we both share a love of music. I concede he’s better at playing guitar and I’ll keep doing what I do best: fighting for Michigan.”

Ms. Warren, who is facing her own re-election in Massachusetts, sent an email blast with the subject line, “Senator Kid Rock (R-MI),” saying the singer’s announcement should be taken seriously, the Boston Herald reported.

“I know a lot of people are thinking: this is some sort of joke, right?” Ms. Warren reportedly wrote. “[M]aybe this is all a joke — but we all thought Donald Trump was joking when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his campaign, too.

“And sure, maybe this is just a marketing gimmick for a new album or tour — but we all thought Donald Trump was just promoting his reality TV show, too,” she added.

The email included links to an ActBlue fundraising page, where donations are divided evenly between Ms. Stabenow and Ms. Warren, the Herald reported.

“Rapper/singer/Trump supporter Kid Rock just hinted that he might run for the US Senate against Debbie Stabenow in Michigan,” the page reads. “Debbie fights for us, and we fight for Debbie. We can’t afford to lose her voice in the Senate – or give Mitch McConnell one more vote to rubber stamp Donald Trump’s reckless agenda. Please chip in now to support Debbie Stabenow’s 2018 reelection campaign.”

Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who will officially challenge Ms. Warren next month, said the senator is more focused on crafting a bid for the White House than she is serving her own constituents.

“She uses any and every issue, whether it’s a celebrity Republican or it’s Hillary Clinton, to try to scare her support base into giving her more money so that she can reach that main goal I believe of running for president … not of focusing on the concerns of her constituents in Massachusetts,” Mr. Diehl told the Herald.

Mr. Ritchie, who supported President Trump’s 2016 campaign, said he plans to be “a voice for tax paying, hardworking Americans.”

In April, he paid a visit to the White House along with fellow Detroit rocker Ted Nugent and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.