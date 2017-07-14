RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump has chosen a prosecutor who helped lead the campaign corruption case against former presidential candidate John Edwards to become U.S. attorney for eastern North Carolina.

The White House announced Friday that Trump intended to nominate Bobby Higdon as the top prosecutor for 44 counties spanning Raleigh to the coast. Republican Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis praised the choice, which needs Senate confirmation.

Higdon was the former criminal division chief in North Carolina’s Eastern District. He led the investigation that recovered North Carolina’s copy of the Bill of Rights. He led the prosecution in Edwards‘ 2012 trial, in which jurors acquitted Edwards on one count and deadlocked on five others.

Higdon currently works at a Raleigh law firm after more than 20 years as a federal prosecutor.