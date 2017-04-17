A former Soviet Union counter intelligence officer was also at the meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and other members of the Trump team during their meeting with a Russian lawyer last summer, NBC News reported Friday.

The former intelligence officer is now a Russia-American lobbyist and denies any current ties to the Russian government. The report did not name the lobbyist, but did say he holds dual citizenship with the United States and Russia.

The president’s eldest son and other members of the Trump campaign met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya last summer after learning she may have compromising information about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The meeting did not yield any such information, according to Mr. Trump Jr.