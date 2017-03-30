Roger Stone, President Trump’s former campaign advisor, won’t testify this month as previously planned before a congressional panel probing Russia’s involvement in last year’s race, according to his attorney.

The House Intelligence Committee has postponed a July 24 meeting in which Mr. Stone was expected to give a closed-door testimony to congressional lawmakers investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, attorney Grant Smith told Bloomberg on Friday.

Lawmakers told Mr. Stone late Thursday they weren’t ready and were delaying his testimony until after Congress returns from August recess, Mr. Smith told Bloomberg.

A spokesperson for Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the committee’s ranking Democrat, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas, the top Republican leading the panel’s probe, declined to confirm the postponement when pressed by reported Friday, Bloomberg reported.

Mr. Stone, a longtime Republican operative, served as an advisor to Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign until August 2015. He has admitted to privately the following summer with a Twitter user implicated in Russia’s hacking of the Democratic National Committee and other targets associated with Mr. Trump’s former White House rival, Hillary Clinton.

The U.S. intelligence community believes the Russian government used state-sponsored hackers and media outlets to target Mrs. Clinton’s campaign, and utilized an internet persona, “Guccifer 2.0,” to distribute stolen material during last year’s race. The Washington Times reported in March that Mr. Stone exchanged private messages with the Guccifer 2.0 account, including one where he asked the alleged Russian operative to retweet a article he authored about last year’s election.

“[P]lease tell me if i can help u anyhow. it would be a great pleasure to me,” Guccifer 2.0 responded.

Mr. Stone has previously denied conspiring with Russia in any way with respect to Mr. Trump’s election, and his attorney told Bloomberg on Friday that he’s upset about the postponement because he wants to clear his name before the committee.

Mr. Stone did not immediately respond to a request for comment.