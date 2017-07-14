AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A technology company is taking out full-page advertisements in Texas newspapers opposing the state’s proposed bathroom legislation that would limit which restrooms transgender people can use.

The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2tmS2nh ) reports that IBM’s ad war against the legislation says it discriminates against transgender Texans.

New York-based IBM also plans to send 20 employees, including top executives, to express their opposition to the bill at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday, when state lawmakers will reconvene for a special legislative session.

Gov. Greg Abbott has called a special session to address some unresolved issues, including the bathroom bill, after it failed to pass during the regular session this year.

IBM is one of several companies, including Apple and Facebook, to oppose the bill.

