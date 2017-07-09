Nationals pitcher Joe Ross will head to the disabled list after suffering an injury during Sunday’s win against the Atlanta Braves, The Washington Post reported.

The Nationals will call up relievers Trevor Gott and Austin Adams to replace Ross and Sammy Solis, who was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse Thursday.

Ross left Sunday’s game in the fourth inning with “triceps tenderness.” He underwent an MRI, but the results had yet to be determined after the game.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Ross hadn’t been dealing with the injury throughout the season.

“I think it popped up today,” Baker said Sunday.”He didn’t throw a pen, because he was going to be needed just like Tanner [Roark] possibly in the bullpen, which you do at the end of the first half. It’s kind of all hands on deck. So he didn’t throw a pen the other day. To the best of my knowledge, it just popped up today.”

The Nationals will need a starter for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels since Ross was scheduled to start.

Gott and Adams will aim to provide bullpen relief to a team that desperately needs it.

Gott, 24, has appeared in two Nationals game earlier this season and has an eye-popping 22.50 ERA. But in 28 games with Syracuse, he has a 3.34 ERA. The 24-year-old also appeared in nine games with the Nationals last season and had a 1.50 ERA.

Adams, 26, appeared in two games with the Angels in 2016. He was traded to Washington in the offseason in the Danny Espinoza deal. With Syracuse, Adams has a 2.50 ERA.

The timetable for Ross‘ injury is unclear and his absence would devoid the Nationals of a reliable fifth starter.