King Salman of Saudi Arabia congratulated President Trump in a phone call Friday on the victory over the Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq.

The White House said Mr. Trump spoke with the king as the president was flying back to the U.S. from France. Mr. Trump “emphasized the need to cut all funding for terrorism and discredit extremist ideology,” the statement said.

Iraqi forces backed by the U.S. military retook the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul this week after about nine months of fighting. Thousands of extremists were killed, and more than 1,000 Iraqi soldiers have died in the fighting.