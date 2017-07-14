House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced plans Friday to force House Republicans to take on-the-record positions on President Trump’s possible Russian ties.

“Republicans in Congress should stop hiding, and stop hiding the truth from the American people,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said at a press briefing on Capitol Hill.

She plans to offer resolutions that, if not acted on in committee, will then force an entire House vote, something Republicans are likely to try to avoid.

“House Democrats are not going to let Republicans off the hook on this,” she said, “We will force Republicans to take votes on the record to continue hiding the facts from the American people.”

Mrs. Pelosi said she wants to see all electronic communication to see if Mr. Trump really had no knowledge of his son, Donald Trump Jr., meeting with a Russian lawyer who reputedly has ties to high-ranking Russian government officials. The president has claimed to have no knowledge of any such meeting.

“It’s important that we see all electronic communication — whatever it happens to be,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “Did he convey the spirit of that message to the president? The American people have a right to know.”