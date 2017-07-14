HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The state’s chief political watchdog says the chairman of the Montana Public Service Commission broke ethics laws when he used office resources to write a column that disparaged a candidate for the regulatory body in last year’s election.

In a ruling released Friday, Commissioner of Political Practices Commissioner Jeff Mangan issued a fine of $3,000 against PSC Chairman Brad Johnson for violating the state’s Code of Ethics.

Mangan says Johnson broke the law by penning the letter in his office using a government computer and his state email account.

Johnson also violated the ethics code by having his agency’s legal counsel to review his op-ed piece targeting 2016 candidate Caron Cooper.

Johnson did not immediately return phone calls for comment.