A Maine state lawmaker who is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service over a threatening online comment about President Trump has been removed from two legislative committees as punishment, the state’s House speaker announced Friday.

Democratic Rep. Scott Hamann has been kicked off the Health and Human Services Committee and the Marijuana Legalization Implementation Committee, House Speaker Sara Gideon said, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The punishment came three days after Mr. Hamann called President Trump a joke, a rapist, a racist and a liar in a lengthy Facebook rant that concluded with an apparent threat against the president.

“Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that p—,” Mr. Hamann wrote.

He apologized a day later, saying he shouldn’t have voiced his frustration by responding with the same “vile language currently surrounding politics.”

“This is not language I typically use, it does not reflect my personal values, and while misguided, it was intended to make a visceral point about the devolving political discourse in America,” Mr. Hamann said.

A representative of the U.S. Secret Service said it has opened an investigation into Mr. Hamann’s statements.

In Friday’s announcement, Ms. Gideon called Mr. Hamann’s comments “inexcusable and unacceptable.”

“I hope this consequence sends a clear signal to all members of the House of Representatives that they are expected to conduct themselves with respect at all times and in all media,” she said, the Daily News reported.