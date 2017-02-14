Rep. Sean Duffy said Friday that he doesn’t see the issue with Donald Trump Jr. meeting with the Russian government.

“I don’t have an issue with it,” Mr. Duffy, Wisconsin Republican, said on CNN.

“In politics, if I meet with, whether it’s a citizen or a non-citizen, and they give me information or an idea, or talk about policy there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s not a crime,” he added.

The president’s eldest son took a meeting with a Russian lawyer who he was led to believe had compromising information on Hillary Clinton. The woman also was pitched as having “high level ties” to the Russian government. Mr. Trump Jr. claims nothing came from the meeting.

Mr. Duffy also said that he finds the media reporting hypocritical, arguing Russia was only reported as a “hostile power” after President Trump was elected.

“The ones who have loved the Russians have been the Democrats. When Obama was there, they were great friends of ours, but now that the Trumps are there, they’re a hostile power,” the congressman said said.