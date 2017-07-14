ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her baby moments after the girl was born.

Tenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner says 25-year-old Joanie Faith Holcombe pleaded guilty Thursday to homicide by child abuse. She won’t be eligible for parole.

News outlets report the solicitor’s office says Holcombe became pregnant in 2015 and hid her pregnancy. In mid-December 2015, she gave birth to a baby girl at a mobile home in Anderson County. She first placed the baby in a toilet, and then put her in a trash bag. The baby died of oxygen deprivation.

Holcombe buried the baby in the woods. A person later discovered the body and called police.