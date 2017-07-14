SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on the Kate Steinle murder case (all times local):

11 a.m.

The start of a murder trial has been delayed at least another week for the man at the center of a fierce immigration debate over the fatal shooting of a woman on a San Francisco pier.

Lawyers and judges are trying to find an available courtroom in busy San Francisco superior court to start trial for Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez. The 54-year-old has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the July 2015 shooting of Kate Steinle.

The killing was used by President Donald Trump on the campaign trial to underscore his call to build a wall on the country’s southern border.

A judge on Friday order Lopez-Sanchez back to court July 21.

The Bureau of Land Management is fighting a subpoena ordering one of its agents to testify at the trial. Steinle was shot by the agent’s gun, which he reported stolen several days before her death.

___

12:05 a.m.

It’s been two years since a woman was randomly gunned down on a busy San Francisco pier in a shooting that set off a fierce national immigration debate.

The man accused of killing Kate Steinle is still waiting for his murder trial to be scheduled. Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez is set to appear in court Friday, when a trial date may get set.

The 54-year-old was arrested shortly after Steinle’s slaying on July 1, 2015.

At the time of his arrest, Lopez-Sanchez had been convicted five times for illegal re-entry into the United States and had been recently released from the San Francisco jail despite a request by immigration officials to keep him behind bars.

Lopez-Sanchez pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and two other felony charges in late 2015.