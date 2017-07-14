Kaiser Family Foundation’s monthly tracking poll found President Trump’s supporters are split on whether to fix Obamacare or replace it with a new law entirely.



Forty-six percent who identify as Trump supporters say Republicans should work with Democrats to fix the current law, while 47 percent say Republicans should continue to work on their own plan, according to the poll.

Overall, 61 percent have an unfavorable opinion of the American Health Care Act compared to 55 percent in both May and June. There was also a 2 percent drop in those who do approve of the plan down from 30 percent in June to 28 percent in July.

Although approval fell largely on partisan lines, the number of independents who approve of the plan is also at 28 percent verses 63 percent who disapprove.

Many Americans are following the debate with 69 percent saying they have been following the discussions and 24 percent say their opinion has become more negative in the past month.

The survey was conducted July 5-10 with a sample of 1,183 adults in the U.S. 18 years of age or older in a random digit dialing telephone survey.