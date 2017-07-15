NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Brown County authorities are increasing patrols after three churches were vandalized during a spate of recent break-ins.

The Bloomington Herald Times reported Friday that officials believe the incidents are connected to similar church break-ins in Bartholomew County.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the first break-in was in late June, when vandals stole several items and dumped trash throughout a church.

A cross was turned upside down and liquid was poured out in the pews during another incident.

Authorities say the actions are similar to break-ins in Bartholomew County. A Bible was set on fire at Ohio Chapel United Methodist Church, windows were smashed and the phrase “God works in mysterious ways” was written in the guest book.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information.

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com