BALTIMORE (AP) - Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson is leaving his position as head of human resources for Baltimore’s public schools.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2v3Cjvg ) that Mckesson says he intends to remain in Baltimore. He also plans to continue his popular podcast and focus on social justice activism.

The 32-year-old Baltimore native and Black Lives Matter activist became nationally known nearly three years ago when he took a leave of absence from his job as senior director of human capital in the Minneapolis public school system to protest the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. He had previously worked in human resources in Baltimore.

Schools CEO Sonja Santelises praised Mckesson’s work. She says he showed great attention to detail and worked late nights on complex staffing and payroll issues.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com