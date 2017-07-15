PHOENIX (AP) - The commission tasked with drawing Arizona’s political boundaries has been the target of criticism, protests and repeated lawsuits for the past six years, but has ensured it will continue as the state’s political mapmaker after triumphing in the key legal and policy battles it faced while shaping the state’s political landscape for the past three elections.

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2te24Mr ) that the prospect of a new Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission being seated after the 2020 U.S. census appears to be a lock, despite public skepticism.

The commission, which retired at the end of June, had spent $7.3 million of taxpayer money on legal and travel costs to defend the legislative and congressional lines it drew in 2011.

The Legislature, governor and attorney general are among those who have questioned the commission’s work.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com