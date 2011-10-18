Hollywood stuntman John Bernecker has died from injuries suffered after falling from a balcony this week on the set of “The Walking Dead,” AMC’s widely-acclaimed zombie series.

Bernecker fell 30 feet to a concrete floor while rehearing a fight scene Wednesday evening, Deadline reported. He was diagnosed brain-dead by doctors at Atlanta Medical Center and was taken off life support Friday morning.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and our hearts and prayers are with John’s family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time,” AMC said Friday.

“Although devastated by their loss, John’s loved ones have ensured his legacy will live on, not only through the personal and professional contributions he made during his life, but also by their generous decision to allow John to save lives as an organ donor,” his family said in a statement.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk officially ruled his death the result of accidental blunt force trauma, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The incident halted production on the eighth season of “The Walking Dead” and is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in addition to SAG-AFTRA, a labor union that represents professional stuntman.

Bernecker, 33, performed stunts for dozens of other projects, according to his Internet Movie Database profile page including “The Fate of the Furious” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.”

The accident marked the first reported stunt-related death in the U.S. in more than 17 years, according to Deadline.