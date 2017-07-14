A museum exhibit opening Sunday recreates the historic Nazi war crimes trial of Adolf Eichmann, a former SS lieutenant-colonel convicted and executed for helping orchestrate the Holocaust.

New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan will let visitors re-live the 1961 court proceedings starting Sunday when an exhibit opens containing the bulletproof booth Eichmann sat behind while facing counts including genocide and crimes against humanity during his widely-televised trial.

Video screens will broadcast actual footage of Eichmann’s testimony inside the bulletproof witness stand as adjacent television sets play clips obtained from 350 hours of recordings made during his trial, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

The exhibit is named “Operation Finale” after the Israeli mission that resulted in apprehending Eichmann more than a decade after he fled to Argentina following Nazi Germany’s defeat, and includes a cardboard cut-out of nearly a dozen members of Mossad, Israeli’s intelligence agency, credited with his capture.

The exhibit is curated by Avner Avraham, a former Mossad agent, and is on display through December 22.

Eichmann was considered a key architect of the Holocaust and helped coordinate the expulsion of Jews from Germany to Poland where they were systematically executed en masse. He fled to Argentina in 1950 using a false name but was was discovered by Mossad a decade later and subsequently taken to Israel to stand trial. He was convicted before the Jerusalem District Court in 1961 and executed by hanging the following year.

Eichmann’s execution marked the only time Israel has ever carried out a court-imposed death sentence, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.