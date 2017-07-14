President Trump turned up the heat Saturday on Senate Republicans to pass a bill repealing and replacing Obamacare, as GOP leaders try to prevent any more defections that would doom the legislation.

In his weekly address, Mr. Trump said a vote scheduled for next week on the healthcare bill would “save Americans from the Obamacare disaster.”

“Obamacare has wreaked havoc on American lives, and if we don’t replace it, the calamity will only get worse — and I mean, get worse by a lot,” the president said. “When I ran for president, I made a commitment to the American people to repeal and replace Obamacare. I am pleased to report that we are very, very close to ending this healthcare nightmare — we are so close.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky unveiled the new bill on Thursday and needs 50 votes to approve it, with the GOP holding a 52-48 majority. But two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, are opposed to the bill, and the GOP can’t afford to lose any more votes.

Mr. Trump pointed to the example of Carrie Couey and her husband, cattle ranchers from Colorado with six children who have been dropped from health insurance four times under Obamacare.

“Americans like Carrie and her family desperately need relief from this terrible, terrible law,” Mr. Trump said. “The Democrat politicians who passed Obamacare made many big promises — but they turned out to be lies — absolute, total lies. They promised that if you liked your plan, you could keep your plan — nstead, millions of American families saw their plans cancelled.”

He also said rates have skyrocketed despite promises that Obamacare would hold own costs, and half of insurers have withdrawn from the individual market.

“The Senate health care bill stops the Obamacare disaster, expands choice, and drives down costs — and I want to tell you the Republican senators are working very hard to get something that’s going to be really, really good — the opposite of the big lie which was Obamacare,” Mr. Trump said.

He said the bill “will reduce premiums by 30 percent or more by 2020” and gives states more flexibility to better manage their Medicaid plans.

“It provides generous funding for people with expensive health conditions, which will lower premiums in the individual market,” he said.

Mr. Trump said the Senate bill is “a common sense approach that restores the sacred doctor-patient relationship.”

“And you are going to finally have great healthcare at a lower price,” he told Americans.