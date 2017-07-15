BOSTON (AP) - U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is hoping residents will take a break from local beaches this weekend to attend town hall-style meetings on Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod.

The Massachusetts Democrat is hosting a town hall meeting Saturday at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center in Oaks Bluff, and another is scheduled for Sunday at Cape Cod Community College in Barnstable.

Warren’s office says she has held seven other town hall-style meetings around the state this year, with attendance ranging from about 200 to 800 people.

The latest sessions come days after Senate Republican leaders released a new federal health care overhaul bill.

In a video released earlier this week, Warren called the latest proposal “the worst one yet.”

Democratic senators are expected to oppose the legislation in unison.