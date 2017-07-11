President Trump’s attorney says the meeting between a Russian lawyer and top Trump campaign officials during the presidential race was not against the law.

“Of course, nothing in that meeting that would have taken place, even if it were about the topic of an opposition research paper from a Russian lawyer, is illegal or a violation of the law,” Jay Sekulow said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Mr. Sekulow also said the meeting pales in comparison to “collusion” between the Democratic National Committee and the Ukraine government to dig up dirt on Mr. Trump.

“Don’t conflate, I don’t think it’s appropriate to conflate, the exact transaction as it was laid out in those emails, which was not a solicitation by the Trump campaign to get information, it was an offer of opposition research,” he said. “Compare that to what took place with the Ukrainians and the DNC, where they were working in collusion with each other.”

In emails that were made public last week, the younger Mr. Trump agreed to a meeting to obtain “very high level and sensitive” information damaging to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The meeting was billed as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Top campaign officials, including campaign manager Paul Manafort and Trump adviser Jared Kushner, attended the meeting.

Mr. Sekulow downplayed the importance of the Russian official and said the meeting turned out to be about U.S. adoption policy toward Russia.

“You said ‘the Russians’ — this was a lawyer who was Russian, this was a lawyer who was Russian,” he said. “And what took place at that meeting, and it’s been well reported and you’ve reported this as well, the discussions involved the Magnitsky Act and Russian adoptions. It was quickly ended.”