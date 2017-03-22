President Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to denounce a new poll that shows his approval rating at a record low among presidents six months into office.

The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

In its last poll before the race, The Washington Post/ABC News poll had him losing the popular vote to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, 47 to 43 percent. She ended up winning the vote 48 percent to 46 percent, but lost to Mr. Trump in the Electoral College.

The poll on Sunday pinned Mr. Trump’s approval rating at 36 percent, while 58 percent disapprove of the president’s performance.

His approval rating is down 6 percentage points since a poll taken 100 days into his presidency.

It’s also the lowest approval rating of any president six months into the job in the last 70 years, coming in just under Gerald Ford’s 39 percent approval rating in 1975.

A 43 percent plurality approve of how Mr. Trump has handled the economy, compared to 41 percent who disagree.

But 55 percent say the president is “not making significant progress” toward implementing his agenda, compared to 38 percent who say they are happy with the progress.

The Democratic Party appears to be nearly as unpopular as Mr. Trump. Thirty-seven percent of respondents say the party “stands for something,” while 52 percent say it only “stands against Trump.”

Sixty-three percent say Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer to obtain damaging information about Mrs. Clinton was inappropriate, compared to 26 percent who say it was appropriate.

The survey polled 1,001 adults from June 10-13 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percent.