GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - The 2017 preseason Atlantic Coast Conference predicted order of finish and player of the year voting, announced Monday by the league and determined by a vote of 167 media members at the conference’s media days last week, with first-place votes in parentheses.

OVERALL

1, Florida State, 118

2, Clemson, 35

3, Louisville, 7

4 (tie), Virginia Tech, 3

4 (tie), Miami, 3

6, Duke, 1

___

ATLANTIC DIVISION

1, Florida State (121), 1,108 points

2, Clemson (37), 1,007

3, Louisville (9), 843

4, North Carolina State, 658

5, Wake Forest, 415

6, Syracuse, 362

7, Boston College, 283

___

COASTAL DIVISION

1, Miami (103), 1,065 points

2, Virginia Tech (40), 932

3, Georgia Tech (9), 708

4, Pittsburgh (7), 673

5, North Carolina (4), 606

6, Duke (4), 473

7, Virginia, 219

___

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1, Lamar Jackson, jr., qb, Louisville, 113

2, Deondre Francois, soph., qb, Florida State, 23

3, Christian Wilkins, jr., dt, Clemson, 11

4, Harold Landry, sr., de, Boston College, 8

5, Jaylen Samuels, sr., ath., North Carolina State, 7

6, Eric Dungey, jr., qb, Syracuse, 2

7 (tie), Shaquille Quarterman, soph., lb, Miami, 1

7 (tie), Ahmmon Richards, soph., wr, Miami, 1

7 (tie), Daniel Jones, soph., qb, Duke, 1